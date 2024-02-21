PLT Energia, GGS Energy to Collaborate on Texas Renewable Projects

PLT Energia subsidiary PLT Energy US has entered into a joint venture with GGS Energy to develop more than 1 GW of renewable energy in Texas.

The partnership’s first project will be the development and construction of its 330 MW Indigo Project Phase I, located in West Texas, with 150 MW of PV and 180 MW of storage. Construction is expected to commence in June.

“This dynamic JV with GGS Energy offers PLT a platform for international growth into the U.S. Market and advances our long-term goals of being a leader in the realization of renewable energy projects globally,” says Pierluigi Tortora, chairman of PLT.

The newly formed joint venture company, PLT US Solar 1, is 80% owned by PLT Energy US and 20% owned by GGS Energy.

