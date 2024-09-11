Powin Selected by BHE Renewables for Solar + Storage Microgrid

Powin has been chosen to partner with BHE Renewables as the energy storage solutions provider for what the company dubs one of the largest solar and storage microgrids, located in Ravenswood, W. Va.

The project is slated to supply Titanium Metals Corporation with renewable energy to manufacture titanium products for the global aerospace industry.

Powin will deliver a 50 MW Centipede Stack800 BESS to help power the microgrid, which will include a 106 MW solar array. The battery system is engineered to discharge energy continuously for 12 hours.

“We are honored to collaborate with BHE Renewables on this monumental project,” says Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin.

“This initiative not only showcases the scalability and reliability of our energy storage solutions but also underscores our commitment to advancing clean energy and economic growth in the United States. By meeting domestic content requirements, we’re proud to contribute to the reshoring of critical energy infrastructure manufacturing.”

BHE Renewables will oversee the construction and operation of the project, which is set to commence with initial deliveries beginning next year and reach full capacity in 2027.

This project marks Powin’s second collaboration with BHE Renewables, including the current development of Solar Star 3 and 4 in Kern County, Calif.