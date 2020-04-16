Powin Unveils Three Lithium-Ion Energy Storage Systems

Powin Energy Corp., a company that specializes in scalable battery energy storage systems, has released three new products: the Stack225, Stack230 and Stack230P, its first products utilizing Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) battery cells.

All three products were designed by Powin around CATL’s large form factor cells, utilizing Powin’s patented StackOS battery management and controls software. Powin’s proprietary Stack products can perform a wide variety of in-front-of-the-meter, behind-the-meter and microgrid applications to meet today’s evolving energy storage needs, yet they are designed to be flexible so that as priorities shift, the battery applications can be adapted to meet the needs of future use cases.

Already in mass production, Powin’s Stack225 product is used for two-hour duration systems and offers a 10-year, one-full-cycle-per-day performance guarantee. The Stack230P is a product designed for shorter-duration applications such as frequency regulation and other ancillary services. The Stack230 is Powin’s first product released to the market providing a 20-year, one-full-cycle-per-day performance guarantee.

Stack230 was specifically designed for solar+storage applications, which typically require three-hour system durations and can greatly benefit from a 20-year warranted life span, aligning with the typical life cycle of PV modules. The Stack230 performance guarantee allows the customer to use the batteries installed on their first day to be used for 20 years without any replacement.

“We are excited to formally announce the expansion of our product line to include three new CATL-based offerings. By joining CATL’s reputation for quality and consistency with Powin’s utility-scale ESS platform, we are delivering systems that meet our customers’ needs for performance, reliability and bankability,” says Geoff Brown, president of Powin.

“With its 20-year performance guarantee, the Stack230 presents an affordable option for utilities and IPPs looking to pair storage with new or existing solar projects. We aim to accelerate the modernization of the electric grid by increasing the value of renewable generation assets with long-duration, affordable and high-quality energy storage systems,” he adds.

Powin is delivering on contracted orders totaling over 600 MWh for the Stack225, Stack230 and Stack230P products for delivery in 2020 and 2021.

Photo: Powin battery stack