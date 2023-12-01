PowMr Launches Four Energy Storage Inverters Series

PowMr has launched its SOLXPOW Energy Storage Inverters series, designed for both residential and commercial scenarios.

The X1 residential series are available in variants ranging from 3 kW to 8 kW, with a 97.6% maximum efficiency, 15A PV input current, and a 30A charge/discharge capacity, says the company.

The X2 residential series, with options from 4 kW to 12 kW, has a 98.2% maximum efficiency, per the company, and a 110% unbalanced output capability.

The X3 commercial series, available in 10 kW to 20 kW, offers a 98.4% maximum efficiency and a powerful 40A charge/discharge capacity, says PowMr. The X4 commercial series ranges from 25 kW to 50 kW, with an impressive 98.8% maximum efficiency and a 100A charge/discharge capability. These models are equipped with a three-phase function and up to 4 MPPTs.

“This launch marks a milestone for PowMr, reflecting its commitment to providing sustainable, efficient, and reliable energy solutions,” says Tony Zou, PowMr’s founder and CEO.

SOLXPOW inverters support both grid and PV input, and are compatible with high voltage batteries capable of handling significant power for large home appliances. The SOLXPOW series also allows users to sell excess power back to the grid.