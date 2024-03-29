Prevalon Energy Secures Contract with Idaho Power for Integrated BESS

Prevalon Energy, a Mitsubishi Power Americas company, has contracted with Idaho Power for a complete BESS coupled with a long-term service agreement that includes maintenance as well as remote monitoring.

The four-hour battery storage project of up to 328 MWh will use the company’s Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform, an AC solution including the battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers and Energy Management System.

“This order is a testament to the hard work of a very talented team that has positioned Prevalon as a skilled and established business partner for our customers with deep project experience in the fast-moving and growing development of battery energy storage,” saysPrevalon president and CEO Tom Cornell.

“We place high value on the partnering mindset and are looking forward to working closely with Idaho Power as they incorporate our end-end integrated battery energy storage solution into their long-range plans to ensure a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers.”

The project is expected to be fully operational next year.