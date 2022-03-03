Primergy Chooses Kiewit, IHI Terrasun, Maxeon as Partners for Gemini Project

Primergy Solar LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, has selected major equipment suppliers and construction partners for the $1.2 billion Gemini Project located near Las Vegas.

After a comprehensive and detailed procurement process, Primergy selected Kiewit Power Constructors Co. as Gemini’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner and IHI Terrasun Solutions as the battery storage integrator. Maxeon Solar Technologies was also selected to provide its high-efficiency bifacial solar modules.

“The final selection of equipment supply and construction partners for Gemini has been a long, detailed and thoughtful process,” says David Scaysbrook, managing partner of Quinbrook. “The Quinbrook and Primergy teams have worked diligently to evaluate each supplier’s credentials and track record from an ESG perspective in accordance with Quinbrook policies. This includes detailed supply chain investigation and materials sourcing to ensure we have procured responsibly, especially in a challenging market and regulatory environment for solar and storage equipment.”

The Gemini project is a $1.2 billion, 690 MW AC/966 MW DC solar array and 1,416 MWh storage facility. The project will feature over 1.8 million solar modules installed on approximately 6,500 acres of federal land and will produce enough clean energy to power the entire city of Las Vegas. During the construction phase, Construction is expected to be completed in 2023 with operations beginning shortly thereafter.

“The Gemini Project is extraordinary in its scope and scale, and we are excited to join Primergy in significantly expanding the availability of clean energy,” comments Dave Flickinger, executive vice president of Kiewit Energy Group, Inc. “With more than 40 years of experience in developing renewable energy projects, we are well equipped to deliver an outstanding solar array and battery system while also supporting Primergy’s commitment to safety, reliability, environmental stewardship and the surrounding community.”

“IHI Terrasun is proud to be part of such a historic moment,” states Jamal Burki, president of IHI Terrasun. “We look forward to bringing our advanced DC-coupled solar and storage solutions to the Gemini Project while employing our lifecycle services aimed at ensuring a smooth and reliable operations for all involved.”

Primergy has invested significant resources to minimize the physical footprint of the Gemini project where practicable to both preserve and protect local flora and fauna. The company has partnered with biologists to create the industry’s first Desert Tortoise Relocation Plan, which tracks, cares for and will safely reintroduce the protected species back into their natural habitat once construction is complete. Additionally, Primergy will implement responsible and efficient construction processes, such as using alternative site preparation methods and establishing narrow road corridors into the project site as well as building appropriately spaced, raised rows of solar modules to ensure nearly 80% of the land on site remains open to the sky.

“While the size, scale and innovative integration of solar PV coupled with battery storage makes Gemini one of the most complex clean energy projects ever developed, Gemini also sets new and timely benchmarks in sustainable infrastructure development,” explains Ty Daul, CEO of Primergy. “Through Gemini, Primergy has pioneered a holistic approach to responsible project development that considers complete ecosystem management, collaborative partnerships with local and community stakeholders and undertakes careful due diligence in supply chain and equipment selection. This ensures the company procures responsibly, minimizes environmental impact and delivers lasting community benefits across jobs, training and ongoing education in the benefits of large-scale clean energy infrastructure.”

Primergy’s Nevada portfolio alone exceeds 1,300 MW AC of solar and 3,330 MWh of battery energy storage systems under contract with NV Energy as well as multiple additional projects in the development phase.