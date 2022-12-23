Primergy Closes on $75 Credit Facility from Rabobank for Solar, Storage Projects

Primergy Solar LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, has closed with Rabobank on a $75 million revolving credit facility with the option to increase up to $200 million. The facility will be used to support a growing development pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. Primergy’s near-term portfolio exceeds 3.2 GW of solar PV and 2.3 GW of storage projects targeting operational dates through 2026, which includes the previously announced Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada. A further 5 GW of solar PV and 4.3 GW of storage projects are planned for operational dates after 2026.

“We are grateful for Rabobank’s partnership and support,” says Tim Larrison, CFO at Primergy. “This facility will allow Primergy to continue to expand our project portfolio, as we focus on developing large-scale solar and storage projects that deliver impactful decarbonization of power supplies in multiple U.S. regions and create positive financial impacts for local communities.”

The new debt facility further diversifies Primergy’s financing sources and supports the continued growth of a diverse portfolio of projects which now spans 17 states.

“As leading utility-scale developer, this facility provides Primergy a flexible financing vehicle through which it can efficiently grow its development pipeline targets,” states Claus Hertel, managing director of project finance. “Rabobank is pleased to have structured this financing to allow Primergy to meet its growth targets in diverse geographies and supporting the energy transition, representing a strong alignment with the bank’s strategy of supporting clients’ decarbonization goals.”