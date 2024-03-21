Primergy Signs Solar+Storage PPA with San Diego Community Power

Primergy Solar has signed a long-term PPA for the full capacity of its 400 MW and 1.6 GWh BESS Purple Sage Energy Center with San Diego Community Power (SDCP).

The center is located in Nevada, between Las Vegas and the California border. SDCP will receive renewable energy and attributes in a long-term power offtake agreement to begin at the project’s expected delivery start in 2027.

“Signing a PPA with SDCP marks a significant milestone in the development of Purple Sage Energy Center,” says Ty Daul, Primergy CEO. “Pairing solar with sizable battery energy storage systems is vital for grid stability and creating a reliable, dispatchable energy resource. We are proud of the lasting partnerships we have made through this project and look forward to delivering carbon-free energy to the power grid.”

Once completed, the center is expected to generate over 1.2 million MWh annually.