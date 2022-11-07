Primergy Submits Proposals for 155 MW Hesperus Solar Project in Colorado

Primergy Solar Management LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, has submitted its initial permit application to La Plata County, Colo., for the proposed 155 MW AC Hesperus Solar Project. The proposed project is located eight miles from Durango and is expected to deliver enough zero-emission electricity to power up to 56,000 homes annually.

“This is the first step in our journey to bring solar energy to the community around Hesperus, and we are grateful for the feedback we have already received from community members, La Plata County, and the State of Colorado,” states Kathryn Meyer, director of development at Primergy. “We look forward to working with our partners, landowners, and neighbors throughout the permitting process, and as we continue to develop and grow meaningful partnerships together.”

The Hesperus Solar Project is proposed to be located on approximately 1,900 acres in La Plata County on the Western Slope. The project includes 1,600 acres of private property, and 320 state-owned acres located on Fort Lewis College’s Old Fort at Hesperus Campus. The College and Primergy have entered into a solar energy planning lease to evaluate the suitability of those 320 acres for hosting a portion of the project. If approved, Hesperus Solar is expected to be operational as soon as the end of 2025.