Priority Power Begins Operations for Beloit Solar Farm in Kansas

Priority Power has officially opened Beloit Solar Farm (BSF), a 2 MW solar farm that will provide clean, renewable, reliable electric power to Beloit in Kansas.

The Beloit Solar Farm was developed and built by, and will be operated and maintained by, Priority Power. The farm will provide enhanced reliability to the city’s power portfolio.

“Our community has been a leader in self-generating energy for over a century, and it is truly an honor to be able to continue that history with the official opening of the new Beloit Solar Farm,” says Jason Rabe, Beloit’s city manager. “Priority Power has been a great partner and has helped this project come to life, providing the expertise to bring this project to fruition in a challenging environment.”

“This project will provide another tool in our toolbox to provide more affordable, reliable power to our customers and will provide educational opportunities for our local students, both in local schools and NCK Technical College,” continues Rabe. “Our community might be humble and typically keep quiet, but we are very proud of our history and today adds to that history.”

“The Beloit Solar Farm is an amazing project, and we are thankful to the City of Beloit, the mayor and council, Jason and his team, and especially the community for their support,” states Rick Borry, managing director of renewable power at Priority Power. “Priority Power has many Jayhawks and Wildcats on our team, and being able to work in a community and a state with such a storied history of power generation and electrification has been incredible.”