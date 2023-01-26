Program Integrates OYA Renewables Community Solar Projects for Underserved New Yorkers

Two of OYA Renewables’ new community solar projects are selected as part of the first round of a community solar program, known as Expanded Solar For All (E-SFA), that delivers the benefits of clean energy to underserved New Yorkers. The awarded solar projects, which will generate over 13 MW of clean energy, will be automatically fully subscribed with National Grid customers enrolled in its Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

Spearheaded by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), in partnership with energy delivery company National Grid, the E-SFA program will deliver the benefits of clean energy to nearly 175,000 income-eligible customers in upstate New York once complete.

“E-SFA is a program we’re excited and very proud to be a part of,” says Manish Nayar, chairman and founder of OYA Renewables. “Its progressive approach to delivering clean energy to underserved communities is smart and commendable, and we applaud the State of New York for continuing to lead innovative programs that support its constituents. OYA’s exceptionally strong track record is a key reason our projects were selected, and why OYA has so quickly become one of the most impactful solar developers in the New York region. We look forward to continuing to expand this reach and impact into multiple new markets across the US as they advance towards a net zero future.”

OYA received more than $4.3 million in support from NYSERDA through its signature NY-Sun Program, which is helping make solar more accessible to families, businesses and communities across the state. Its participation and engagement with NYSERDA and National Grid, as a result of its awarded projects, will last throughout the 25-year lifetime of the program and contribute millions in bill credits to New York communities.

“New York’s Expanded Solar For All program helps underserved New Yorkers save on their monthly electricity bill and become a part of the clean energy transition,” says Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA’s president and CEO. “We are excited to partner with OYA and National Grid on these community solar projects that will extend the benefits of solar to more homeowners and renters across the state.”