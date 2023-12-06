Prologis Marks 500 MW of Rooftop Solar, Storage Installations

Rooftop solar and storage installations on Prologis buildings can now generate 500 MW of energy, the company claims, putting the logistics real estate company halfway to its goal of 1 GW of storage-supported solar by 2025.

“With 1.2 billion square feet of premier real estate around the world, we have a significant opportunity to help our customers and the communities where we do business with rooftop solar and energy storage,” says Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis.

“Solar plays a central role in our work to achieve net zero emissions,” says Susan Uthayakumar, Prologis’ chief energy and sustainability officer. “Prologis has long invested in solar and increasing the amount of solar on the roofs of our buildings goes far to help us meet customer demand for cleaner energy while also contributing to the decarbonization of local grids.”

The company has been installing solar in its buildings since 2005, when its 1 MW facility in Ontario, Calif. was activated.