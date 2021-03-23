PUCN Gives Green Light to NV Energy’s Greenlink Transmission Initiative

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has approved moving forward on NV Energy’s Greenlink Nevada transmission and renewable energy initiative.

NV Energy says Greenlink Nevada will transform Nevada’s clean energy landscape by tapping into resource-rich renewable energy zones throughout western and northern Nevada, helping accelerate the responsible development of clean energy on public lands, increase electric reliability for all Nevadans, and drive the creation of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The approval of the first phase of Greenlink Nevada puts our state one step closer to achieving its environmental and carbon reduction goals while aligning with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s vision for a new sustainable energy economy that will assist with Nevada’s recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy. “We look forward to engaging with diverse state and federal stakeholders to construct this project in a timely and environmentally sustainable manner.”

NV Energy’s investment of more than $2.5 billion in Greenlink Nevada is expected to generate $690 million in economic activity and support nearly 4,000 jobs – including the utilization of skilled union labor. The initiative will also allow for the development of approximately 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects throughout Nevada that will contribute significant economic growth in the form of nearly 2,000 additional construction jobs and related tax revenue. The project will also provide the infrastructure needed to support the growth of new and expanding businesses in the state.

With this decision, the company will begin preliminary design and permitting for both segments of Greenlink Nevada. Upon completion of this work, construction will start on Greenlink West, the first major segment of the project, which is a 525 kV line from Las Vegas to Yerington and two 345 kV lines from Yerington into the Reno/Sparks area. Greenlink West has an estimated completion date of December 2026.

Photo: NV Energy’s Greenlink Nevada webpage