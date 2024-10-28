QatarEnergy Partners with TotalEnergies on Iraq Solar Project

QatarEnergy has partnered with TotalEnergies on a solar power project, as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), in the Republic of Iraq.

Subject to regulatory approvals, QatarEnergy will acquire a 50% interest in the project, with TotalEnergies retaining the remaining 50%.

This project, set so far to be one of the largest in the world, will consist of 2 million bifacial solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers and will, upon completion, be capable of supplying 1.25 GW to the grid in Iraq’s Basra region.

The project is scheduled to be developed in phases that will come online between next year and 2027.

“I am pleased to have concluded our entry into this very important project for Iraq’s energy sector, and look forward to working with our strategic partner, TotalEnergies, to progress it to fruition,” says His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and CEO of QatarEnergy.

“We thank the Iraqi government for their trust, and TotalEnergies for this opportunity to support Iraq’s solar power development.”

QatarEnergy announced last June that it had entered into a consortium to implement the GGIP in Iraq, with a 25% participating interest, together with TotalEnergies, holding a 45% share and Iraq’s Basra Oil Company, holding a 30% share.