Qcells Announces Expansion of Strategic Alliance with Microsoft

Qcells has announced an eight-year strategic alliance with Microsoft, in the company’s largest module and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services agreement to date.

Qcells will supply Microsoft with 12 GW of solar modules and EPC services over an 8-year period, which includes the 2.5 GW module and EPC services commitment previously announced last January.

The two companies plan on collaborating to bring approximately 1.5 GW of solar annually to projects Microsoft has contracted through 2032. Solar modules will be supplied by Qcells’ supply chain factory in Cartersville, Ga.

“We are pleased to be a part of such a substantial commitment that will accelerate the global shift to renewable energy solutions,” says Justin Lee, Qcells CEO. “Qcells is uniquely positioned to ally with Microsoft towards creating a clean, sustainable future because of our investment in building an American-made solar supply chain. We look forward to expanding renewable energy frontiers together today and tomorrow.”