Qcells Chooses Gray, Stantec to Lead Solar Manufacturing Facility Construction

Qcells, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, has selected Gray and Stantec to provide construction, architecture, mechanical engineering, structural engineering, environmental, water and wastewater services for its planned $2.5 billion solar manufacturing facility in Georgia.

“Having worked with Qcells, Gray is honored to continue our relationship on such a monumental investment,” says Brian Jones, president and CEO of Gray. “These projects will tremendously impact the people of Georgia, the American economy and the solar industry.”

Qcells anticipates increasing its solar module production capacity in the U.S. from 1.7 GW in 2022 to 8.4 GW by 2024. The company intends to hire 2,500 people in Georgia to support its solar manufacturing efforts.

The new facility will house the entire solar panel manufacturing process, including ingot production, wafer processing, cell processing and module production.

“With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, we are proud to be part of establishing a reliable solar supply chain to the United States,” says Leonard Castro, executive vice president for Stantec’s global buildings practice. “Together with our partners at Gray, we are inspired by the opportunity to help Qcells create energy solutions that will support a more sustainable future.”