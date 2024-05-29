Qcells Completes San Diego County’s Ocotillo Wells Solar Project

Qcells has completed and put into commission its 50 MW solar and 200 MWh BESS Ocotillo Wells Solar project in Borrego Springs, Calif.

Qcells provided EPC services to the utility-scale solar and energy storage project, which included 113,000 of its PV modules.

Energy from the project will be purchased by Meta.

“We are excited to accomplish the construction of the Ocotillo Wells Solar project,” says IP Kim, president of Qcells USA.

“Getting to the finish line on a project like this reflects our dedication to providing energy solutions that support the growth of American energy. We are honored to contribute to the energy landscape and execute another clean energy project that aids America’s energy transition.”.

Qcells USA is a flagship company of Hanwha Group.