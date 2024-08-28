Qcells, Navajo Power Home Partner to Electrify Navajo Nation   

Qcells and Navajo Power Home (NPH) have announced a partnership to provide electricity to an estimated 300 homes on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Earlier this year, Qcells donated 1,000 solar panels to Navajo Power Home. The company says this was both the first solar panel donation received by NPH, as well as the first at-scale donation from a solar manufacturer to support the electrification of tribal lands.

In addition to Qcells’ donation, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a $5 million Fixed Energy Improvements in Rural Areas Grant to Navajo Power Home to expand its services.

Between the donation and grant from DOE, NPH will meet its goals to power 1,000 homes by the end of 2025 and grow its team of 13.

“We are proud to be providing people living on the Navajo Nation with access to reliable, affordable power for the first time,” says Danny O’Brien, president of Corporate Affairs for Qcells.

“From turning on the lights to refrigerating groceries, we are excited to work with Navajo Power Home to make this a reality in more than 300 homes in the Navajo Nation. This donation really speaks to our ongoing commitment to sustainably power communities around the world with our U.S. manufactured solar panels and our full suite of clean energy solutions.”