Qcells Sells Southern Wisconsin Solar Project

Qcells has sold the Ursa Solar Project, formerly named Langdon Mills Solar, to We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

This project is a 200 MW solar PV project, located in Colombia County, Wis.

Qcells is developing the project, as well as self-performing all EPC services. In addition, the company is slated to supply solar panels with its Q.ANTUM technology.

Qcells plans to begin construction of the project next year, with it forecasted to be operational in 2027.

“Qcells is excited to deliver this fully integrated solar project in Wisconsin,” says IP Kim, president of Qcells USA. “We look forward to continuing to advance both our partners’ and Qcells’ robust pipeline of solar projects in the U.S.”