QE Solar Acquires S3 Power

QE Solar has acquired S3 Power, a Massachusetts-based service provider of comprehensive commissioning, testing, specialized construction and maintenance services for medium voltage power systems and substations, as well as support capabilities for high voltage systems.

“S3 Power is proud to join the QE Solar team and believes the combined service offering provides a strong synergy supporting existing and new clients in renewable energy,” says James Swansey, owner of S3 Power and QE’s new vice president, Medium Voltage and Protection & Controls.

“We look forward to further expanding QE’s offerings, supporting the industry and maintaining our commitment to safety, best in class services and most importantly, our clients.”

S3 will continue to operate as S3 Power and provide services to existing and shared clients of both S3 Power and QE Solar.