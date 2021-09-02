Quanta Services Purchases Blattner Holding Company

Quanta Services Inc. is acquiring Blattner Holding Company, a utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions provider in North America. The Minnesota-based Blattner provides front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The consideration to be paid at closing for the transaction is approximately $2.7 billion.

Blattner has completed or been awarded more than 300 wind projects (49 GW installed generating capacity), more than 90 solar projects (12 GW installed generating capacity) and 17 energy storage projects.

“We are excited to announce our intention to acquire Blattner and we look forward to welcoming their employees to the Quanta family of companies,” comments Duke Austin, Quanta’s president and CEO. “Both Blattner and Quanta are rooted in entrepreneurial, family-operated businesses that are focused on safety and care deeply about their employees. We believe what Quanta is to the electric power solutions industry, Blattner is to the utility-scale renewable energy solutions industry. Together, we will be focused on what we believe are the most attractive areas of the electric infrastructure complex.”

“Our industry is on the cusp of significant evolution, and this is an opportunity to add the additional scale and resources needed for our organization to continue leading and delivering certainty to our renewable energy customers,” says Scott Blattner, president of Blattner Holding Company.

“Blattner was looking for a strategic partner with the resources and capabilities that will provide us the opportunity to strengthen our market position, take advantage of next-generation opportunities emerging in the renewable energy market and continue to contribute to the long-term success of our employees and customers,” continues Blattner. “To that end, we believe Quanta is the ideal partner for Blattner.” Blattner’s existing management team will remain in place, with Scott Blattner continuing in his leadership role as president. Blattner will serve as a platform operating unit of Quanta.

