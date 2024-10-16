Quinbrook Secures Tesco, Shell Offtake Agreements from UK Solar + Storage Project

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has inked two long-term offtake agreements with Tesco and Shell, covering 100% of the solar power generation from its Cleve Hill Solar Park, a 373 MW solar and 150 MW battery storage project.

The project is due to commence operations next year.

“The offtake agreements secured with Tesco and Shell are a testament to this landmark renewables project for the U.K. and represent a significant milestone in delivering long-term inflation linked revenues for our investors, supporting new construction and jobs,” says Keith Gains, managing director and U.K. regional lead for Quinbrook.

“Cleve Hill has set new benchmarks for U.K. solar and helps Quinbrook further its efforts to support the U.K.’s decarbonization goals and energy independence through large-scale solar plus battery storage projects.”

Quinbrook’s 15-year PPA with Tesco is the largest solar corporate PPA executed in the U.K. to date, adds the company, and will account for 65% of the expected solar generation from Cleve Hill once operational.

Shell has signed a 10-year Route to Market agreement with Quinbrook to manage 100% of the capacity that was secured by Quinbrook under a 15-year Contract for Difference in 2022 as part of the U.K.’s Allocation Round 4, equivalent to 35% of the expected solar generation from Cleve Hill.

Cleve Hill was granted development consent in 2020 by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.