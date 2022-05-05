R3 Renewables, Treaty Oak Sign Services Agreement for Solar Development

R3 Renewables LLC, a developer of grid-scale solar and energy storage projects, has executed a development services agreement with affiliates of Treaty Oak Clean Energy LLC for Treaty Oak to support R3’s development efforts on its initial portfolio of projects on reclaimed mining land in Indiana and Illinois.

“We are thrilled to have Treaty Oak join our effort. Treaty Oak’s capabilities allow R3 to advance these projects much more quickly,” says John Jones, R3’s CEO. “We believe Treaty Oak’s experience in developing and building large, complex power projects positions us to successfully execute a number of transformative renewable energy projects meeting the region’s growing demand for large scale solar and energy storage sources.”

“We are pleased to be able to support R3 on its project portfolio, which is situated in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) footprint,” states Chris Elrod, senior partner at Treaty Oak. “The MISO market is well-positioned for significant solar and energy storage growth given the underlying market fundamentals. Treaty Oak’s execution focused approach to the development lifecycle, from greenfield siting to construction, combined with our deep experience in deregulated electricity markets will enable R3 to rapidly advance the development of these best-in-class projects.”