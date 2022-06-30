RCG Provides Engineering for Elemental Energy’s East Strathmore Solar Project

Elemental Energy has chosen Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), an ERM Group company, as the lender’s independent engineer (IE) for the 20 MW East Strathmore Solar Project, located in Alberta, Canada. The firm is currently providing technical due diligence (TDD) services and is set to continue to act as lender’s IE to support the financing process through construction to operations.

The East Strathmore Solar Project, owned and operated by Elemental Energy, sits on approximately 140 acres of privately owned land and interconnects directly to Fortis Alberta’s distribution system, providing clean energy to local businesses, residences and farming operations. Elemental Energy, a Canadian renewable energy developer, maintains interests in operating and development stage wind, solar and hydro projects throughout North America.

“Renewable energy will continue to play a meaningful part in the future of Alberta’s electricity supply as the province targets 30 percent renewable energy by 2030,” says Jamie Houssian, principal of Elemental Energy. “With the assistance provided by the Renewables Consulting Group, the East Strathmore Solar Project is an important step in that direction.”

RCG’s scope of work includes full lender’s technical advisory services including bank grade energy yield assessment, review of the design, contractual and regulatory aspects of the project, site visits, and construction monitoring. The project is being led out of RCG’s Vancouver office.

“We are proud to support Elemental Energy’s growing renewable energy portfolio in Western Canada,” states Francis Charbonneau, associate director at RCG. “We’ve built a fantastic industry-leading technical advisory team in Canada over the last few years. With our deep local knowledge and technical expertise, we’re helping our clients in a pragmatic approach put more renewables on the grid while at the same helping the province meet its clean energy targets.”