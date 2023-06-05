RCG Sole Technical Advisor on 1.4 GW Canadian Solar Portfolio Sale

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), an ERM Group company that provides technical and management consulting services for established and emerging renewable energy technologies, was the sole technical advisor to MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals on its recent 1.4 GW portfolio purchase of five solar projects located in Alberta, Canada, from solar PV developer Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.

The five solar power plants currently under development throughout Alberta – Dolcy, Eastervale, Georgetown, Red Willow and Sunnynook – have a capacity that ranges from 200-300 MW.

Included in RCG’s advisory services:

A full technical due diligence of the portfolio;

A thorough review of engineering and preliminary design;

Interconnection and transmission system review;

Independent energy yield analysis;

Development, transaction/commercial market intelligence;

Permitting and stakeholder review.

“We first set foot in Alberta five months ago and now we are celebrating this great accomplishment,” says Luis Laguna, regional managing director for North America, MYTILINEOS. “Thanks to RCG for their guidance and advice.”

Adds RCG principal, Bert Chen: “We believe that MYTILINEOS’ global expertise will bring the necessary expertise and resources to develop these projects as a new entrant in the Alberta market.”