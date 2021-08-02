Record Growth in U.S. Renewables and Investment

The American Clean Power Association’s first Clean Power Annual report shows wind, utility solar and battery storage power capacity in the U.S. topped 170 GW, following a record 26 GW of clean energy projects coming online in 2020.

The rapid pace of new clean power installations included 16,836 MW of land-based wind, representing 50 percent of new additions; 8,894 MW of utility-scale solar projects, capturing 26 percent of the market; and 760 MW of battery storage capacity. Combined wind, solar, and battery storage power represent 78 percent of new power installations in 2020. Clean power technologies now deliver 10.7 percent of the nation’s electricity, and current U.S. operating utility wind and solar capacity is capable of powering the equivalent of over 50 million homes.

Growth is continuing across the industry with nearly 90,000 MW of clean energy projects currently underway, representing over $120 billion in new investment. The report also shows that the unsubsidized cost of energy for wind power has fallen 71 percent since 2009 and that solar has fallen 90 percent since 2009. Based on analysis in the report, wind and solar offer the lowest cost of any generation type in most parts of the country.

Texas leads all states with 37,443 MW of cumulative clean power capacity installed, followed by California (20,354 MW), Iowa (11,394 MW), Oklahoma (9,395 MW) and Kansas (7,058 MW). Texas added the most clean power capacity last year with 6,320 MW, followed by California with 2,193 MW, Florida with 1,267 MW, Iowa with 1,218 MW and Oklahoma with 1,182 MW. In 2020, Texas led all states in land-based wind capacity additions with 4,137 MW and utility scale solar capacity additions with 2,044 MW. California led in battery storage additions, with 573 MW.

“The Clean Power Annual is a testament to the record growth and investment across the renewable energy industry in the United States today,” says Heather Zichal CEO of the American Clean Power Association. “The energy transition is well underway as we aim to meet important climate targets and create good-paying American jobs. The clean power industry is helping to rebuild the U.S. economy while combating the climate crisis. We hope this report can be a tool and resource as our industry drives innovation and job creating investments in every American state.”

