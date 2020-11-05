Recurrent Energy Begins Construction on Maplewood Solar Project

Canadian Solar Inc. says its wholly owned subsidiary, Recurrent Energy LLC, is currently constructing the 28 MW AC Maplewood 2 Solar Project for Energy Transfer, a Dallas-based midstream energy company.

Maplewood 2 is located in Pecos County in the Permian Basin of West Texas and will deliver power to Energy Transfer under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA). This PPA marks Energy Transfer’s first-ever dedicated solar contract.

“The Maplewood 2 Solar Project is our third project to be constructed in Texas, bringing our total to more than 385 MW AC of solar projects built in the Lone Star State,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “We are pleased that this project is now under construction, as it brings us that much closer to delivering low-cost, clean power to Energy Transfer.”

According to a report by Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, Texas ranks fourth in the U.S. for installed solar and is poised to become a nationwide leader with more than 4 GW of capacity expected to be installed over the next five years.

The Maplewood 2 Solar Project is estimated to be in operation in Q1 2021.

