Recurrent Energy Closes on $500M BlackRock Investment

Recurrent Energy, a Canadian Solar subsidiary, has closed on a $500 million investment by BlackRock through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business.

The transaction, announced in January, has been completed following the receipt of the second and final payment. The first payment took place in June. As agreed between the parties, BlackRock’s total investment has reached $500 million, representing 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy.

“We value our partnership with BlackRock and appreciate their commitment,” says Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy.

“This strategic partnership positions Recurrent Energy at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, providing the financial strength necessary to continue developing key solar and energy storage projects globally, while also supporting our mission to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to the world, today and tomorrow.”