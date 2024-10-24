Recurrent Energy Puts Texas Solar Project into Operation

Recurrent Energy’s 134 MW Liberty Solar project near Houston, Texas, has reached commercial operation.

Customers for the project include Autodesk, Biogen, EMD Electronics and Wayfair. Liberty Solar additionally expands energy capacity for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market.

“Liberty Solar is a fantastic project that expands Recurrent Energy’s project ownership in MISO,” says Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy.

“We are thrilled to complete this project on time and on budget in support of the renewable energy goals of our customers.”

Recurrent Energy plans to remain the long-term owner and operator of the project.

Rabobank, Nord LB and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provided the construction loan for the project. U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance is also providing the tax equity, totaling $80 million.

Recurrent Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar.