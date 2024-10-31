Recurrent’s Liberty Solar Reaches Commercial Operation

Recurrent Energy’s Liberty Solar, a 134 MW solar project in Liberty County, Texas, has reached commercial operation.

Customers for the project include Autodesk; Biogen; EMD Electronics, the U.S. and Canada electronics business of Merck and Wayfair. Recurrent Energy plans to remain the long-term owner and operator of the project.

“Liberty Solar is a fantastic project that expands Recurrent Energy’s project ownership in MISO,” says Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy. “We are thrilled to complete this project on time and on budget in support of the renewable energy goals of our customers.”

Rabobank, Nord LB and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provided the construction loan for the project. U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance is also providing the tax equity, totaling $80 million.

Recurrent Energy is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar.