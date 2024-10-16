Redeux Energy Sells Solar and Storage Development Project to Scout Clean Energy

Redeux Energy Partners has sold its hybrid solar and battery storage development project to Scout Clean Energy.

The project, a 200 MW solar array and 40 MW, four-hour battery energy storage array, is advancing through MISO’s 2021 DPP interconnection cluster.

“The ideation of this project was part of the inception of Redeux, and we couldn’t be more excited to now have Scout Clean Energy advance it through the later stages of development, financing and construction,” says Rob Masinter, CEO of Redeux Energy.

The project is set to interconnect to a MISO transmission switchyard adjacent to an operating 400 MW coal-fired power plant.

Marathon Capital advised Redeux on this second sale from within an 11-project portfolio brought to market last year.

Redeux has a current 7 GW and 7 GWh of solar and storage capacity project pipeline spanning the ERCOT, MISO, SERC and WECC energy markets.

Scout is a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.