Redeux Energy Sells Utility-Scale Solar Portfolio to Pine Gate Renewables

Redeux Energy has sold a 450 MW project portfolio to Pine Gate Renewables, comprised of three projects located in the MISO South energy market.

This is expected to be the first transaction from an 11 project, 1.7 GW portfolio brought to market last year and represented by Marathon Capital.

“Redeux Energy was built to site and develop high-quality, utility-scale solar and battery storage projects to help meet the growing deployment goals of leading independent power producers such as Pine Gate,” says Rob Masinter, CEO of Redeux Energy.

“This transaction demonstrates that the scale and quality of projects we are delivering aligns with the needs of world-class IPPs as well local landowners and communities.”