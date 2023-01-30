ReneSola Rebrands to Emeren Group, ‘Empowering Renewables’

Solar project developer, owner and operator ReneSola Ltd. has announced a corporate name change, to Emeren Group Ltd., along with a new branding identity encompassing a new logo, tagline and website, at emeren.com.

The company says Emeren stands for “Empowering Renewables,” symbolizing its “substantial progress and continued dedication to growing solar and renewable energy development globally to deliver affordable and sustainable energy.”

“We are excited to unveil our rebranding and new name, which symbolizes the remarkable transformation we have undergone over the past five years and reflects the strategies we have implemented,” says Yumin Liu, Emeren CEO. “This rebranding not only provides us with a clear direction and foundation as we aim to become the world’s premier solar project developer and operator, but also showcases our dedication to our partners, customers, and investors. It captures the essence of our future aspirations and achievements as we continue to drive innovation and growth in the solar industry.”

The company’s NYSE stock trading name will be changed to Emeren Group Ltd.; the trading symbol will remain “SOL.”