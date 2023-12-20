Renewa Closes White Wing Solar Sale Lease-Back Transaction With LRE

Renewa has successfully closed a sale lease-back transaction with Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) for the White Wing Ranch Solar project in Maricopa County, Ariz.

This deal supports the continued growth of LRE’s project pipeline, while allowing the company to maintain long-term site control for the project’s construction and operation.

“The LRE transaction is just one of the several sale-leasebacks we’ve closed on in the past year,” says Gage Mooring, Renewa co-Founder and co-CEO. “Despite capital markets tightening, Renewa remains determined to continue partnering with developers and providing necessary capital to help move projects and add value.”

“We have a mission to acquire land and help finance the transition to renewable energy,” adds Stephen Lee, Renewa co-Founder and co-CEO. “We are continuing to actively underwrite deals on land under every piece of the energy transition, from solar projects to transmission lines to battery storage.”

Renewa has more than 30 GW of renewable projects across 26 U.S. states.