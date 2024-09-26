Renewable Land Acquires Ohio Property Leased to Solar Farm

Renewable Land has acquired a 435-acre property in Putnam County, Ohio, leased to the Blue Harvest Solar Park.

The property hosts a 50 MW solar power plant operated by EDP Renewables, which supplies clean energy to Amazon.

“We are excited to play a vital role in another premier renewable energy project, reinforcing our position as of one of the country’s most active investors in land for solar, wind and battery storage facilities,” says Alex Stone, president of Renewable Land.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to support the long-term growth of renewable infrastructure across the United States.”