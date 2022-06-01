Renewable Properties, United Start Construction on Three N.C. Projects

Renewable Properties and United Renewable Energy LLC (URE) have commenced construction on three North Carolina projects totaling 20 MW. Renewable Properties will finance and own the projects and has selected URE to complete the engineering, procurement, and construction.

The projects, which span the state, were acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables, which completed their initial development. Two are in Columbus County and one in Rockingham County. Cypress Creek will continue involvement in these projects by providing operations and maintenance services through its O&M division. All three projects are expected to be completed and delivering energy by the fall.

“Our partners rely on us, and our team takes tremendous pride in working collaboratively with the project owners to ensure that we maintain the project budgets,” says Keith Herbs, executive vice president of URE.

“With the solar market full of uncertainty around rising construction costs and potential tariffs, it’s great to work with EPC partners like URE who are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done,” says Aaron Halimi, founder and president of Renewable Properties.

This portfolio of projects will add to Renewable Properties’ operating fleet in the Carolinas with additional plans to announce more North Carolina projects soon, as well as additions to their ever-growing pipeline of projects throughout the United States. “Cypress Creek Renewables has developed hundreds of solar projects in the state of North Carolina and is proud to have a home base in the state,” comments Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables.

“We are deeply invested in the continued success of projects that work toward a more sustainable future in North Carolina and beyond. It was great working with Renewable Properties and their team to help get these projects across the finish line.”