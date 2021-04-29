Renewables Consulting Group Receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

The U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), a services firm that supports the global renewable energy sector, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for significant growth in overseas sales. RCG is one of 205 organizations to be nationally recognized with the award.

Celebrating the success of innovative businesses pioneering products or services, delivering social mobility programs, or showing commitment to sustainable development practices, the Queen’s Awards are among the most prestigious business awards in the U.K.

“From New York to London to Tokyo, our team of engineers, economists and scientists is playing a pivotal role in the transition to a net-zero economy,” says Sebastian Chivers, CEO of RCG. “This award belongs to every employee who has been part of our journey to date. We look forward to continuing our global expansion as a proud recipient of the Queen’s Award.”

Employing a staff of 60 consultants across nine offices, RCG provides market intelligence, management consulting and technical advisory services across wind, solar and energy storage technologies, serving the organizations transitioning the world to a low-carbon economy. The company says its services cover the full value chain from strategy and development, transactions and financing, and engineering construction and operations.

As was RCG’s mission upon its founding, the company says its reach is global. The firm is organized into three regional business units covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. With a deep understanding of businesses and industries they serve, RCG says it works with global corporations, financial institutions, governments and public sector organizations.