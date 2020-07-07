Renewvia Launches New Operations and Maintenance Division

Renewvia Energy Corp., a global solar developer, has launched its U.S. Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Division.

This new division will provide customers across the U.S. with customized maintenance plans to optimize solar system uptime and improve overall performance, ultimately maximizing return on investment. The company also announced that SteelFab Inc., a supplier of fabricated structural steel, has signed on with Renewvia to provide O&M support for sites in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

“We are experiencing heightened demand for end-to-end services from our growing customer base across the U.S.,” says Eric Domescik, president of Renewvia Energy Corp.

“Our O&M offering goes far beyond maintaining each site; it also identifies ways to improve performance and maximize system uptime to ensure our customers drive the most value from their solar assets,” he adds.

Renewvia O&M provides both Rapid Problem ID & Resolution and Comprehensive Reporting & Transparency.

The Rapid Problem ID & Resolution services include:

Visual and drone inspection of all solar equipment models, racking, inverters, DC wiring, AC equipment and metering torque testing of all field made wiring connections without facility outages

Thermal scans of all PV module backsheets, inverter wiring boxes and AC enclosures

Manufacturer recommended annual maintenance for inverters and AC components

100% DC string testing (voltages)

10% array connections DC & AC spot checks

Debris removal from inside enclosures and under the array

Examination of roof drainage, condition, etc.

Renewvia’s Comprehensive Reporting & Transparency services include daily portal monitoring with the identification of any issues within 24 hours of an incident. The company also provides corrective maintenance site visits, as needed. Performance reports are submitted to customers on a quarterly basis.