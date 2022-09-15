Renova Energy, EmPower Join Solar Dealer Program with SunPower Investment

SunPower, a residential solar technology and energy services provider, has made minority investments in EmPower Solar and Renova Energy. With these investments, Renova and EmPower are the newest additions to SunPower’s Dealer Accelerator Program.

The Dealer Accelerator Program, which SunPower launched in March, provides high-potential solar dealers with capital financing and business strategy support to accelerate growth and meet the increasing homeowner demand for solar nationwide. Dealers in the program exclusively sell SunPower solar systems. They also offer SunVault battery storage and leverage SunPower Financial offerings for solar financing.

“With an increasing need for more affordable and resilient energy coupled with new federal incentives to adopt clean energy, consumer demand for solar is at an all-time high,” says Peter Faricy, CEO at SunPower. “Through these investments, SunPower is enabling local dealers to capture this strong demand and grow their business. Renova and EmPower share SunPower’s commitment to quality and service, and we look forward to helping them bring the benefits of solar to more people across the country.”

Renova Energy is a SunPower elite dealer in California and Arizona. EmPower Solar has served Long Island and the greater New York area.

SunPower also made investments in Freedom Solar Power and Sea Bright Solar as part of the Dealer Accelerator Program earlier this year.