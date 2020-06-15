REPlantSolutions to Provide Grid Security to Solar Industry

REPlantSolutions, an Arizona-based provider of field-proven system solutions and consulting for the solar industry, has committed to support grid security and optimize the cost of photovoltaic (PV) solar electricity. Founded by First Solar alumni, the company supports the needs of solar developers and asset owners with field-proven solutions.

“We are proud to provide the solar industry with solutions under license from First Solar,” says Dr. Mahesh Morjaria, co-founder and CEO of REPlantSolutions.

“We have brought together some of the most experienced technologists in the industry to lead the transition to dispatchable, cost-optimized solar,” Morjaria adds.

REPlantSolutions will supply power plant controls (PPC), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to enable grid friendly power plants. It will also supply a DC Trunk Bus solution for PV modules from First Solar as well as other manufacturers to optimize DC collection. Extensively proven over a large installed base, these solutions will now be available to the broader solar industry.

The PPC/SCADA solution provided by REPlantSolutions has been deployed at over 70 sites in the U.S., with a total capacity of over 10 GW. It has outperformed competing platforms, offering differentiators such as active power ramp rate controls, voltage droop profiles, automatic generation controls, plus PV and storage (PVS) scalability.

The DC Trunk Bus system reduces cost and simplifies the installation by providing a flexible DC collection system. It has been deployed at over 10 sites with a total capacity of over 2 GW, notes the company.

Photo: REPlantSolutions’ Media Center web page