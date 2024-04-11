Repsol Completes Construction of Frye Solar in Texas

Repsol has completed construction of its Frye Solar project located in Swisher County, Texas, with a total installed capacity of 637 MW and 570 MW currently in operation.

Frye Solar is comprised of nearly one million solar panels, the company says, and its largest PV project to date. Repsol has signed a PPA for 89% of the project’s output.

“Repsol views completion of our largest U.S. renewable facility to date as a major milestone that will contribute to our commitment to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050,” says Repsol’s Federico Toro. “Our growth ambition in this country is significant.”

Repsol entered the U.S. renewable energy market in 2021 with the 40% purchase of Hecate Energy, a domestic company specializing in the renewable development and energy storage projects.