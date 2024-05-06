RES Selected for O&M at Repsol Texas Solar Facility

RES has been selected by Repsol to provide O&M services at Repsol’s 637 MW Frye Solar facility in Kress, Texas.

The company will perform preventive and corrective maintenance, remote monitoring, reporting and vegetation maintenance.

“By teaming with RES on this comprehensive O&M agreement, Repsol Renewables North America will ensure the highest levels of safety, reliability and performance at our largest utility-scale solar site to date,” says Terry Oswald, vice president of operations and maintenance at RRNA. “In addition, this agreement will help us meet the commitments to the communities we operate in and provide the clean sustainable energy for our customers we serve.”

In March, RES completed the acquisition of Ingeteam’s renewable service division, expanding the company’s operations to 24 markets.