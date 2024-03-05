ReVision Energy Launches Maine Community Solar Farm on Abandoned Gravel Pit 

ReVision Energy has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a 14,256-panel community solar farm in Hampden, Maine.

The Wishcamper Hampden facility was built on a 25-acre abandoned gravel pit through a collaboration between Wishcamper Companies, the project’s investor and owner, and ReVision Energy, which serves as project developer.

“Because Maine is one of the most heavily forested states in the nation, meaning lots of shady rooftops and places where solar isn’t viable, we need these large-scale, ground-mounted solar projects to help our communities and institutions move away from burning oil and gas, ” says ReVision Energy co-founder Phil Coupe. “Every time we build a clean energy project like this one, we keep our dollars right here at home in the local economy, creating good jobs, and giving us that energy independence and resilience that we truly need.”

The site became operational in December and will generate an estimated 8,690 MWh annually.

Offtakers include the Deer Island/Stonington School District and College of the Atlantic, Isle au Haut Power Company, Bangor Water District and the Town of Blue Hill.