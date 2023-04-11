RevoluSun Massachusetts Changes Name to Solaris Renewables

RevoluSun Massachusetts, a company providing solar solutions and installations, has changed its name from RevoluSun Massachusetts to Solaris Renewables, effective immediately.

The decision to change the company’s name comes after careful consideration and the end of a partnership with its former parent company, RevoluSun Smart Home. Though the company is changing its name, the operation and team will remain the same.

“We are thrilled to announce this name change and are excited about the future of our company,” says Matt Powers, CEO of Solaris Renewables. “With the rising costs of energy, we’re grateful to continue helping people reduce their spending on electricity.”

Both new and existing customers will receive the same service and quality products they have come to expect from RevoluSun over the last decade. The company’s website, email and social media handles will also be updated to reflect the new name.