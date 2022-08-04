Revolve Gets Green Light from BLM to Proceed with 250 MW Project Plans

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has notified Revolve Renewable Power Corp. that its right of way/variance land application for the 250 MW Parker Solar and Storage Project, located in La Paz County, Ariz., has been approved for further processing.

The Parker Project will be located on approximately 1,530 acres of land wholly managed by the BLM nine miles southeast of Parker, Ariz. The entire project site is located in a solar variance area as identified in BLM’s Solar PEIS and Record of Decision. It has the capacity to provide electricity to an equivalent of approximately 300,000 homes.

The company will now continue through the BLM approval process, which will consist of completion of an environmental review of the project in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and all other applicable laws, regulations and policies.

The company also confirms that it has appointed Wood Group Inc., a global engineering consultancy firm, to lead the field studies required as part of the NEPA process. The biological field studies have already commenced and will be completed in the coming months. The aquatic and cultural resource assessments will be completed during Q1 2023.

“Completion of the variance approval process is a major milestone for the development of the Parker Project and is the result of some excellent work by the Revolve development team working closely with the BLM over the last 10 months,” says Steve Dalton, CEO of Revolve. “We now look forward to continuing this work with the BLM and our external consultants as the project moves into the NEPA process.”