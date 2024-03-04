RIC Energy sells New York Community Solar Projects to Luminace

RIC Energy has sold three PV plants with a combined capacity of 20 MW to Brookfield-owned Luminace, situated in New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and National Grid service territories.

The Hanover II and Pomfret II projects are located in Chautauqua County, with the Cortlandville project in Cortland County, New York.The company says total investment in these projects is expected to be more than $50 million.

“We are excited to be working towards the sustainability goals of New York State and making a significant economic impact in Chautauqua and Cortland Counties through the creation of sustainable jobs and the expansion of the local tax base,” says Jonathan Rappe, CEO of RIC Energy North America. “Additionally, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with the accomplished team at Luminace to expedite the advancement of these projects to the operational phase.”