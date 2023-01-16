Risen Energy Begins Mass Producing HJT Hyper-ion Solar Modules

Solar module manufacturer Risen Energy is beginning to mass-produce industrializing heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion solar modules. Risen Energy also revealed plans to increase the production capacity of the HJT Hyper-ion solar cell and module to 5 GW by the first half of 2023, and then triple it to 15 GW in the following six months.

Song Yifeng, Risen Energy’s product director, introduced the company’s plan to mass-produce the HJT technology and emphasized the focus on reshaping the n-type HJT product ecosystem while reducing costs and carbon footprint as the core of the development plan.

Risen Energy has also launched targeted development projects for special packaging materials, special water-blocking process design and anti-attenuation solutions, which have paved the way for mass production of the HJT Hyper-ion module. In addition, Risen Energy’s patented technology, Hyper-link, allows for the interconnection of ultra-thin cells with low silver consumption, reducing costs while ensuring power output and product reliability.

The power output of Risen Energy’s HJT Hyper-ion module reaches 710 Wp, with an efficiency exceeding 22.5%, which has been certified by TUV SÜD. It also features an extremely stable temperature coefficient and a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±5%, capable of maintaining its power output above 90% after 30 years of use. The module is backed by Risen Energy’s 100μm ultra-thin cell technology and low-temperature process, resulting in a carbon footprint value (CFP) lower than 400kg eq CO2/kWc.