Risen Energy, BHP Expand Power Purchase Agreement to Cut Emissions

Risen Energy has expanded its 10-year renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) for their Merredin Solar Farm from 20 MW to 50 MW of electricity to BHP’s Nickel West operations.

As of August 1, the additional 30MW has been directed to BHP Nickel West’s Kalgoorlie Smelter and will reduce the smelters Scope 2 emissions by 30%. This follows the initial 20 MW, which is being directed to BHP Nickel West’s Kwinana Refinery and will cover up to 50% of its electricity use with solar power generated by Risen Energy’s Merredin Solar farm.

“Increasing our offtake from 20 to 50% from the Risen solar farm will enable us to reduce our emissions from electricity use at the Kalgoorlie Nickel Smelter by 30%,” says Jessica Farrell, BHP Nickel West’s Asset President. This is another example of the steps we are taking to reduce emissions across our operations – 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Sustainable low carbon nickel is essential for our battery and electric vehicle customers.”

“We appreciate the trust BHP Nickel West has placed in us and Merredin Solar Farm and we are grateful for the opportunity to further provide clean energy for their operations,” states Eric Lee, Risen Energy Australia’s executive director. “This collaboration demonstrates Risen’s position as an industry-leading solar energy solutions provider and it is also a significant step for us as we work towards establishing more clean energy collaborations with reputable organizations committed to Australia’s efforts to decarbonize.”

