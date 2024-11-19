Rivanna Solar Project Begins Commercial Operation in Virginia

Adapture Renewables has commenced commercial operation of Rivanna Solar, a 14.6 MW project in Charlottesville, Va.

This is the company’s first project in Virginia and within the Dominion Energy and PJM territories.

“Rivanna Solar will contribute to Virginia’s goal of using clean power to meet surging demand for energy from rapidly growing data center capacity,” says Zack Zoller, VP of Engineering, Procurement and Construction at Adapture Renewables.

“Having successfully navigated development through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this project reinforces our commitment to resilient, sustainable energy projects that serve local communities.”

Upon completion of the solar farm’s operational term, the land is anticipated to return to timber farming.