Robert Pohlman Leads New Jersey Resources Clean Energy Initiatives

New Jersey Resources (NJR) has named Robert Pohlman vice president of NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) and corporate strategy. He will be responsible for leading and developing the renewable energy business, while also driving new growth opportunities and strategic initiatives across NJR.

“NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a core part of our business and growth strategy,” states Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “With his extensive experience in the sustainable investment space, Bobby has played a key role in our company’s investment of over $1 billion in renewable infrastructure over the last decade and helped grow CEV into one of the largest solar owner/operators in New Jersey. He has proven himself to be a strong, capable leader in every job he’s held. I am confident Bobby will continue to facilitate growth and success at CEV as we invest in and deliver cleaner energy to our customers.”

Pohlman joined NJR in 2011 as director of business development at CEV. In 2019, he was named chief of staff to the president and CEO of NJR and served as managing director of innovation and strategic initiatives before being promoted to vice president of strategy, communications, government relations and policy in 2021. Prior to joining NJR, he worked as vice president at Citadel LLC and assistant vice president at Credit Suisse Energy LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 370 MW, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.